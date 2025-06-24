Kremlin Says It Would Welcome Iran-Israel Truce as Trump’s Ceasefire Plan Fails

The Kremlin said Tuesday that it would welcome a ceasefire between Iran and Israel after U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally announced a halt in hostilities, a proposed peace plan that appeared to unravel almost immediately.

“If a ceasefire has indeed been achieved, this can only be welcomed,” top spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow hoped “this will be a sustainable ceasefire.”

But just hours after Trump’s announcement on Monday, both Israel and Iran accused each other of violating the proposed truce with renewed airstrikes. Following explosions across northern Israel, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to continue attacks on Iranian targets.

Trump accused both countries of breaking the ceasefire, telling reporters: “They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing.” On Truth Social, he called on Israel to “NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”

Russia, a key backer of Iran, has voiced support for de-escalation but stopped short of offering direct aid even after U.S. forces struck Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.