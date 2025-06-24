Kremlin Says It Would Welcome Iran-Israel Truce as Trump’s Ceasefire Plan Fails

The Kremlin said Tuesday that it would welcome a ceasefire between Iran and Israel after U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally announced a halt in hostilities, a proposed peace plan that appeared to unravel almost immediately.
“If a ceasefire has indeed been achieved, this can only be welcomed,” top spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow hoped “this will be a sustainable ceasefire.”
But just hours after Trump’s announcement on Monday, both Israel and Iran accused each other of violating the proposed truce with renewed airstrikes. Following explosions across northern Israel, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to continue attacks on Iranian targets.
Trump accused both countries of breaking the ceasefire, telling reporters: “They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing.” On Truth Social, he called on Israel to “NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”
Russia, a key backer of Iran, has voiced support for de-escalation but stopped short of offering direct aid even after U.S. forces struck Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.
Asked whether Moscow had offered only symbolic support to Tehran, Peskov pushed back.
“There are many who want to fan the flames and spoil the partnership between Moscow and Tehran,” he said.
President Vladimir Putin did not reveal any new support measures during a meeting on Monday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who traveled to Moscow the day after the U.S. strikes.
Putin condemned the attacks on Iran as “unprovoked” and “unjustified,” without naming the United States, and said Russia was “making efforts to help the Iranian people,” without elaborating.
Peskov said Araghchi did not inform Putin of Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes on the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday. The attack caused no casualties, and Trump claimed Iran had provided advance warning.
He added that it was too early to determine the extent of damage to Iran’s Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites, which were targeted in the U.S. strikes overnight Saturday.
“Hardly anyone has a clear understanding right now,” Peskov said.
Meanwhile, Putin spoke Tuesday with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, with both leaders calling for efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.
AFP contributed reporting.
