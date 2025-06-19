Russia Ramps Up Borrowing as Oil Revenues Falter and War Spending Soars

Russia’s Finance Ministry is aggressively increasing its borrowing in a bid to cover growing fiscal gaps and hedge against an increasingly uncertain economic future as military spending surges and oil and gas revenues slump. Six months into 2025, the ministry has already borrowed more than 2.7 trillion rubles (approximately $35 billion), or 56% of its annual borrowing plan. This week alone, it raised 195 billion rubles (around $2.5 billion) through two new issues of government bonds, known as OFZs, hitting its second-quarter fundraising target of 1.3 trillion rubles (about $16.9 billion). Russia is paying steep yields — 15.2% on six-year bonds and 15.5% on 11-year debt — amid high interest rates aimed at taming inflation. The Finance Ministry has prioritized fixed-rate bonds to avoid future increases in debt servicing costs, even though they lock in high rates regardless of changes in monetary policy. When demand is low, the ministry resorts to issuing floaters, or bonds with variable interest rates tied to the key rate, but it has grown wary of their growing share in the debt portfolio. The Finance Ministry prefers to limit the use of floating-rate debt unless absolutely necessary, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev has said.

Conditions have recently turned more favorable for borrowing. The Feb. 12 phone call between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump stirred fleeting hopes of peace in Ukraine, drawing risk-seeking investors back into the Russian bond market. That momentum continued into March, as expectations of declining inflation and potential interest rate cuts spurred additional demand. For now, the ministry is capitalizing on the window of opportunity. By front-loading its borrowing now, the Finance Ministry is building a fiscal buffer in case markets turn against it later this year, analysts at Gazprombank said. Still, risks are mounting. In May, the government approved an additional 826 billion rubles (around $10.7 billion) in spending, funded by expected windfalls in non-oil and gas revenues. But economic growth is slowing and inflation is cooling faster than anticipated, raising concerns that those revenues may not materialize.