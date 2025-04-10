Russia Posts $5.4Bln Budget Surplus in March but Hard Landing Risks Increase

Russia posted a 500 billion ruble ($5.4 billion) federal budget surplus in March 2025 amid falling oil revenues, according to preliminary data from the Finance Ministry.

The deficit was equivalent to 1% of GDP, well ahead of the 0.5% deficit target for this year in the budget. However, the Finance Ministry said this week that average oil prices are expected to come in at less than the $70 in the budget and the deficit was likely to be higher than anticipated.

The Finance Ministry missed its target last year as well with a deficit of 1.7% of GDP (minus 3.3 trillion rubles), which was still modest compared to the previous year’s 1.9% end-of-year result.

Previously, the federal budget posted an unusual spike in spending and high deficits in January and February, which the ministry attributed to front-loaded expenses.

Despite a surplus recorded in March, the cumulative 1Q25 deficit stood at 2.2 trillion rubles ($23.7 billion), equivalent to 1% of GDP. The full-year budget anticipates a 1.2 trillion rubles ($12.9 billion) deficit, or 0.5% of GDP.