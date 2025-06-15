Ukraine Says Received Another 1,200 Bodies From Russia

Ukraine on Sunday said it had received another transfer of 1,200 bodies from Russia, as part of an exchange agreement struck in Istanbul earlier this month.

“Another 1,200 bodies, which the Russian side claims belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel, were returned to Ukraine,” Kyiv's headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war wrote on social media.

“In total, 4,812 bodies have been returned this week,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Facebook.

“I am grateful to everyone involved in this humanitarian mission,” he said.

Ukraine has not said whether it has transferred any bodies to the Russian side.

The two sides agreed to conduct a large-scale prisoner and body exchange during their latest round of direct talks in Istanbul on June 2.