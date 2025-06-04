Kremlin Says More Russia-Ukraine Talks Await After Peace Terms Reviewed

Russia and Ukraine could schedule the third and next round of negotiations after the sides examine each other’s peace terms, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who leads Kyiv’s delegation, proposed further talks between June 20 and June 30, after the sides again failed to agree to a ceasefire during their meeting on Monday.

He said Kyiv had a week to study Moscow’s proposals, which Russian negotiators presented to their Ukrainian counterparts at talks in Istanbul, Turkey, after being accused of holding out for days.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that the Russian side also needed time to review the memoranda.

“Obviously, it will take some time,” Peskov said.

“As soon as the parties are ready, they will agree on new dates for the next round,” he added.

Peskov said the date of the next talks could not be predicted because the delegations were “feeling out acceptable times” in the course of establishing contacts, according to the Kommersant business newspaper.