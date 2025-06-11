Russia Moves to Revise 2025 Budget on Lower Energy Revenues and Wider Deficit

Russia’s lower-house State Duma on Wednesday approved amendments to the 2025 budget, forecasting a drop of more than $15 billion in revenues and a wider deficit due to falling oil and gas earnings.

The budget signed by President Vladimir Putin last December projected revenues at 40.3 trillion rubles ($508.5 billion) and a deficit of 1.17 trillion rubles ($14.76 billion), or 0.5% of GDP. That version allocated a record 40% of total spending to defense and national security.

Under the revised plan, revenues are now forecast to fall by 1.79 trillion rubles to 38.51 trillion rubles ($485.9 billion). The deficit is expected to rise to 3.79 trillion rubles ($47.8 billion), or 1.7% of GDP, an increase of 2.62 trillion rubles.

The changes reflect a stronger ruble, lower global oil prices and further increases in military spending.