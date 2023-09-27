Putin Urges Action Over Fuel Price Rise

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the government to respond "more promptly" to rising fuel prices Wednesday, as the cost of wholesale petrol continued to grow despite an export ban.

Russia's government announced last week it was temporarily limiting exports of petrol and diesel fuel to "stabilize" the domestic market, amid reports of shortages in some regions.

"We will count on the fact that the proposed measures work," Putin said, calling on the government to work more closely with oil companies to lower prices.

"We must treat them with care, but nevertheless, I would ask you to react more promptly to the events that are happening," Putin told members of his cabinet.