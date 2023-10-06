Ruble Falls Further But Putin Says Economy 'Stable'

The ruble fell further against the dollar on Friday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the sanctions-hit country's economic situation was "stable."

The Russian currency fell by as much as 101.46 rubles to the dollar in morning exchanges before paring down some losses.

The ruble crossed the psychological threshold of 100 to the dollar on the Moscow financial exchange on Tuesday, a level it briefly hit in August.

It rose again midweek but resumed its fall late on Thursday, just as Putin was speaking at the Valdai political conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.