Family, Mourners Mark Navalny’s Birthday With Moscow Gravesite Memorial

Supporters and relatives of the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny marked what would have been his 49th birthday with a memorial service at his gravesite in Moscow on Wednesday.

Around 20 people gathered to lay flowers and read prayers at Moscow’s Borisovskoye Cemetery, according to the Sotavision news outlet.

The visitors included Navalny’s mother Lyudmila Navalnaya and his widow Yulia’s mother Alla Abrosimova, as well as exiled Navalny ally Ilya Yashin’s parents.

The memorial service was held by Priest Dmitry Safronov, who was demoted and suspended by the Russian Orthodox Church for three years after performing a memorial service at Navalny’s gravesite 40 days after his death.

Navalny died on Feb. 16, 2024, at the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence on “extremism” charges largely seen as political retribution for his vociferous opposition to the Kremlin.