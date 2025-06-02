Ex-Ukrainian Military Spokesperson Jailed 20 Years in Absentia by Russian-Backed Court

A court in occupied eastern Ukraine has sentenced a former U.S. journalist who briefly served as a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military to 20 years in prison in absentia, Russian authorities announced Monday.
Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, 47, traveled from the United States to Ukraine in March 2022 to report on Russia’s invasion and later joined the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces. She was appointed as the English-language spokesperson for the force in August 2023.
Ukraine’s military suspended her the following month after she said Kyiv would “hunt down” Russian state-affiliated journalists — remarks that drew condemnation from Moscow and prompted Russian authorities to pursue criminal charges.
Last year, Russia charged Ashton-Cirillo with fighting as a mercenary and spreading “fake news” about the Russian military. She was placed on the country’s wanted list and added to a registry of “extremists and terrorists.”
Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office said the Moscow-installed Supreme Court in the occupied Donetsk region found her guilty on both counts.
According to prosecutors, Ashton-Cirillo had taken part in combat operations and published a video in August 2023, accusing Russia of using biological weapons in Syria and Ukraine.
She was sentenced to 20 years in a medium-security prison. In-absentia sentences typically take effect only if the individual is extradited to Russia.
