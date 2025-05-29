‘Stab in the Back’: Russian Spy Agency Accuses Serbia of Supplying Arms to Ukraine

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on Thursday accused Serbia’s defense industry of supplying weapons to Ukraine, despite Belgrade’s official neutrality in the war.

At least seven leading Serbian defense companies have sent hundreds of thousands of rockets and millions of small arms cartridges to Ukraine using “fake” end-user certificates, the SVR claimed in a statement on its website.

“These shipments can hardly be justified on ‘humanitarian grounds.’ Their only obvious purpose is to kill and maim Russian servicemen and civilians,” the SVR said, calling the alleged transfers “an attempt to stab Russia in the back.”

Serbia exported 800 million euros ($908 million) worth of ammunition to Ukraine via third countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, the Financial Times reported last summer.