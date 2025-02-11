Russian Spy Agency Accuses Ukraine of Planning Attacks on Baltic Ships and Exiled Opposition

Kyiv and its Western allies are planning attacks on ships in the Baltic Sea and exiled Kremlin critics in an effort to blame Moscow and derail Ukraine peace talks, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed Tuesday.

The alleged false-flag operations are aimed at “preventing the launch of a peaceful settlement process” for the war in Ukraine, the SVR said.

It claimed Ukraine’s special services could use Russian-made naval mines to detonate a foreign-flagged vessel in the Baltic Sea, prompting NATO to ban Russian ships from navigating in the region.

“Kyiv’s goal is to draw the alliance into a direct armed conflict with Russia,” the spy agency said.