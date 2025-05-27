Samsung Halts Use of Russian Metals for Tech Displays – Kommersant

Samsung Display quietly severed its sourcing ties with Russian suppliers of gold, tungsten and tantalum in 2024, the Kommersant business daily reported Tuesday, citing newly released corporate disclosures.

The move by the South Korean brand, which produces screens for smartphones, televisions and laptops, reflects growing global caution among tech companies about the risk of secondary sanctions stemming from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Among Samsung Display's former suppliers were some of Russia’s largest metal processors, including the Novosibirsk Refinery, UralElectroMed, Krastsvetmet and the Prioksky Non-Ferrous Metals Plant. Those firms provided the company with gold used in microchip bonding wires.

Tantalum and tungsten — crucial for chip barriers and internal wiring — were supplied by the Solikamsk Magnesium Plant, Hydrometallurg and others.

The metals are essential to modern electronics manufacturing. Tantalum acts as a barrier between silicon and copper in semiconductors, tungsten is used in high-density interconnects and gold plays a key role in chip packaging.

Samsung Display, a subsidiary of the Samsung conglomerate, manufactures high-end screens used in its own devices as well as in products from other major electronics companies, including Apple.