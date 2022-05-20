Russia’s Sber Sells Off Digital Services to Evade Sanctions – Reports

Russia’s largest lender Sberbank has sold its digital ecosystem to an obscure new company in what experts call an attempt to shield those services from Western sanctions, media reported Thursday.

Sber said it sold its video, audio and sports streaming platforms, as well as its cloud technology and biometric system research center, on Tuesday “as part of a strategy update.”

“The deal was made at a fair market value,” Sber told Interfax without disclosing its terms.

The ecosystem’s buyer was identified as Noviye Vozmozhnosti (New Opportunities), a joint stock company created in March 2022 and owned by former stock transfer agency representative Tatiana Portnykh.

Noviye Vozmozhnosti is “not affiliated with the Sber group” and is “not subject to the current U.S. or EU sanctions,” Sergei Shishkin, the acting CEO of Sber’s former video streaming platform Okko, said in a letter to partners quoted by the RBC news website.