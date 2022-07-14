Russia’s 5G Expansion Thwarted By Sanctions, Domestic Constraints

Russia’s development of 5G cellular network coverage is on hold due to the exit of major global telecom providers and constraints posed by government regulations, the Business St. Petersburg news outlet reported Wednesday, citing industry experts.

Russia’s digital developments ministry earlier this month said it aims to facilitate the 5G network’s expansion in Russia, including by allocating frequencies in the 24.25-27.5 GHz range.

But the Russian military, which currently uses these frequencies, is unwilling to open them up to civilian use — meaning the ministry’s initiative will do little to improve the real prospects of introducing 5G coverage, analysts told Business St. Petersburg.

“Civilian devices cannot interfere with military ones in any way,” IT specialist Mikhail Klimaryov told Business St. Petersburg. “Moreover, this range is useless [for the military because of the lack of necessary equipment], but their radars will continue to work without problems in any case.”