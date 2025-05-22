Moscow University Chancellor Dies Inside Head of Motherland Calls Monument

The chancellor of Moscow’s State Academy of Physical Education died inside the head of the towering Motherland Calls World War II memorial in southern Russia’s Volgograd region, local media reported Thursday.

Nikolai Chesnokov, 68, fell ill during an excursion inside the 85-meter (279-foot) statue, according to the news outlet V1.ru, which cited unnamed sources. He was reportedly accompanied by colleagues who attempted but failed to resuscitate him.

The Telegram news channel Baza, which has purported links to Russian security services, claimed the visit inside the monument had not been authorized. Baza described the interior of the statue’s head as a small room with a wooden floor and a bench, accessible by a hatch.

Investigators launched a preliminary investigation into Chesnokov’s death but said there were no signs of foul play.