Russia’s Top Communist Demands Volgograd Be Renamed Stalingrad

The head of Russia’s Communist Party on Thursday called on President Vladimir Putin to officially rename the southern city of Volgograd to Stalingrad in honor of its World War II legacy.

“We’ve been pushing for this for a long time,” party leader Gennady Zyuganov told the state-run TASS news agency. “In my opinion, it’s long overdue. If I were [the president], I would’ve signed the decree already, in time for May 9.”

Victory Day, celebrated on May 9, marks the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany. To commemorate the holiday, Russia’s Communist Party sent drones, motorcycles and off-road vehicles to Russian troops fighting in Ukraine as part of a “humanitarian aid” convoy.

“I was in Stalingrad yesterday. I called it Stalingrad and will always do so,” Zyuganov said at the aid-sending ceremony on Wednesday.

“There are still 10 days until May 9, enough time to restore Stalingrad’s true name,” he added. “The whole nation is calling for it. Soldiers fighting in the special military operation are calling for it. Our veterans are calling for it.”