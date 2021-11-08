Russian Communists Commemorate October Revolution With Red Square Parade
On Nov. 7, 1917, the Russian Bolshevik Party, led by its leader Vladimir Lenin, seized control of Petrograd (now St. Petersburg), the capital of Imperial Russia, and overthrew the Provisional Government. The events would herald the Russian Civil War and eventually the formation of the Soviet Union.
Over 100 years later, Russian Communist Party members and other devotees continue to celebrate the anniversary with a parade on Red Square in Moscow.
Here’s a look at this year’s event:
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
