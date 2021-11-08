Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Russian Communists Commemorate October Revolution With Red Square Parade

On Nov. 7, 1917, the Russian Bolshevik Party, led by its leader Vladimir Lenin, seized control of Petrograd (now St. Petersburg), the capital of Imperial Russia, and overthrew the Provisional Government. The events would herald the Russian Civil War and eventually the formation of the Soviet Union.

Over 100 years later, Russian Communist Party members and other devotees continue to celebrate the anniversary with a parade on Red Square in Moscow.

Here’s a look at this year’s event:
The Bolsheviks took power on Oct. 25, 1917. At the time Russia, followed the Julian calendar, which is 13 days behind the globally dominant Gregorian calendar. A few years later, Russia switched to Gregorian and Oct. 25 became Nov. 7, but the Revolution continues to be remembered as the “October Revolution.”
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
The Revolution led to the Russian Civil War between the communist Red Army, the White Army and numerous other factions. From 1917-1924 the war took 10-17 million civilian and military lives, making it the deadliest military event in Russia's history behind World War II.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Since Lenin's death in 1924, his preserved body has been on display to the public in a mausoleum on Red Square — despite his wish to be buried with his family in St. Petersburg. Recent polling has shown that about 45% of Russians think Lenin’s body should be reburied, 42% think the body should remain at the mausoleum.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Forty-six percent of Russians think the October Revolution benefited society, according to a poll last year by the state-run VTsIOM pollster. Of the political forces active in 1917, the Bolsheviks enjoy the most support with 32% of Russians approving of their 1917 uprising, the poll said.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Nov. 7 was one of the major public holidays in U.S.S.R., commemorated with an annual parade on Red Square. The most famous one happened in 1941, when the military regiments on parade went directly to the front following the event to defend Moscow from advancing Nazi forces.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov took part in the march.

After the fall of the U.S.S.R. the parade tradition died out, yet the Communist Party and its sympathizers continue to celebrate the anniversary. According to the independent Levada Center pollster, 17% of Russians said they planned to celebrate Nov. 7 this year. Roughly the same number said they planned to celebrate National Unity Day on Nov. 4, a state holiday that is seen by some as a Kremlin attempt to replace Nov. 7 with a more nationalist alternative.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Some 60% of Russians hold a favorable view of Soviet leader Josef Stalin, according to a recent Levada poll — a record share since Levada began asking the question in 2001. Just 11% respondents view Stalin negatively.

During the 25 years that Stalin ruled the U.S.S.R., he oversaw campaigns of mass repression that killed, imprisoned or displaced millions.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
In the central Russian city of Perm, police detained two activists who protested against torture and other human rights violations in Russian prisons. In St. Petersburg, a former State Duma member was arrested while attending a pro-Communist event.

While authorities arrested some activists in other cities, the demonstrations in Moscow were not hindered by police.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Read more about: Communist Party , Soviet Union , Lenin

More image galleries

shrouded city

Haunting Fog Descends Upon Moscow

The thick white mist that descended upon overnight gave the Russian capital an atmospheric, eerie feel.
MONTH IN REVIEW

Nobel Prize, Covid Surge and More: Russia's October, in Photos

The major headlines and everyday scenes that defined the past month.
restoring history

Where The Last Tsar Lived: The Alexander Palace

The first stage of restoration returned 13 rooms to their appearance 100 years ago.
responsible fashion

Russian Designers Take the Spotlight at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Upcycling and sustainable fashion were among the top trends on the runway.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.