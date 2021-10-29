Veteran Communist Party Lawmaker Detained for Illegal Hunting

A veteran Communist Party lawmaker has been detained on charges of illegal hunting in central Russia, police said Friday.

Police in the Saratov region said they opened a criminal case into hunting without a license against Valery Rashkin and another man accompanying him in his vehicle.

While responding to reports of gunfire in the area, police found Rashkin and his friend with fragments of an elk carcass, an axe and two knives with traces of blood on them in their vehicle, the police statement said.

“The driver explained that he and his passenger friend found the shot animal's carcass and decided to carve it up,” the Saratov police department said.