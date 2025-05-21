Lavrov Blames Arms Delays to Armenia on Russia’s Confrontation With West

Russia has struggled to supply weapons to Armenia due to the war in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday, while also acknowledging growing tensions between Moscow and Yerevan.

Armenia has traditionally relied on Russia for military support amid its decades-long standoff with neighboring Azerbaijan. But in recent years, Yerevan has increasingly turned to France and India for arms, citing Moscow’s failure to deliver equipment it had already paid for.

Speaking at a press conference in Yerevan alongside Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Lavrov admitted that some weapons contracts had been delayed or reassigned, blaming what he called Russia’s broader confrontation with the West.

“We are currently in a situation where, as has happened throughout history, we are forced to fight all of Europe,” Lavrov said, accusing European countries of backing Ukraine “under Nazi slogans.”

“Our Armenian friends understand that in such conditions we cannot fulfill all our obligations on time,” he added.