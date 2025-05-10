European Leaders Arrive in Kyiv in Show of Solidarity Against Russia

The leaders of France, Britain and Germany arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, vowing to ratchet up pressure on Russia until it agrees to a ceasefire the day after a lavish military parade in Moscow. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived together by train from neighboring Poland. Later, they were to be joined by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. It is the first time the leaders of the four European nations have made a joint visit to Ukraine. More than three years into Russia's invasion, the hugely symbolic show of European unity comes a day after President Vladimir Putin struck a defiant tone at a Moscow parade marking 80 years since victory in World War II. U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire as a step to end the conflict. But Putin has resisted so far. "Alongside the U.S., we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace," the leaders said in a statement ahead of the visit.

news Russia Holds 80th Anniversary Victory Day Parade on Red Square Read more

"We are ready to support peace talks as soon as possible, to discuss technical implementation of the ceasefire, and prepare for a full peace deal," they added. "We are clear the bloodshed must end, Russia must stop its illegal invasion, and Ukraine must be able to prosper as a safe, secure and sovereign nation within its internationally recognised borders for generations to come." They warned: "We will continue to increase our support for Ukraine. Until Russia agrees to an enduring ceasefire, we will ratchet up pressure on Russia's war machine." In an interview with the ABC news channel on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said arms deliveries from Ukraine's allies must stop before Russia would agree to a ceasefire. A truce would otherwise be an "advantage for Ukraine" at a time when "Russian troops are advancing... in quite a confident way" on the front, Peskov said, adding that Ukraine was "not ready for immediate negotiations." 'Russia obstructing efforts' For Merz, who took office only this week, it will be his first visit to Ukraine as chancellor. Macron has not been to Kyiv since June 2022 when he went with the Italian and German leaders of the time. In the talks with Zelensky they will make their "steadfast commitment to Ukraine," the statement said. "We, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom will stand in Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s barbaric and illegal full-scale invasion," they said. "We reiterate our backing for President Trump's calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace," they added.