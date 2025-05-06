Man Stages Rare Anti-Putin Protest Across From Kremlin Before Jumping Off Bridge

A man in central Moscow staged a rare protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin before jumping from a bridge into the Moscow River, the independent news outlet SOTAvision reported Tuesday.

Video published by the outlet shows the man, whose face was not visible, holding a poster that reads “Putin Hitler” on one side and displays a swastika on the other. He is seen standing on the edge of the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge, located right next to the Kremlin.

The man then jumps into the river and floats face-up, appearing to imitate a corpse. A second video shows a rescuer leaping from a boat to reach him.