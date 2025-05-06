Man Stages Rare Anti-Putin Protest Across From Kremlin Before Jumping Off Bridge

A man in central Moscow staged a rare protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin before jumping from a bridge into the Moscow River, the independent news outlet SOTAvision reported Tuesday.
Video published by the outlet shows the man, whose face was not visible, holding a poster that reads “Putin Hitler” on one side and displays a swastika on the other. He is seen standing on the edge of the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge, located right next to the Kremlin.
The man then jumps into the river and floats face-up, appearing to imitate a corpse. A second video shows a rescuer leaping from a boat to reach him.
SOTAvision said paramedics treated the man after he was pulled from the water, but his condition remains unknown. Around eight police officers were reportedly dispatched to the scene.
Authorities have not disclosed the man’s identity or announced any arrests in connection with the protest.
Public demonstrations against Putin and Russia’s war in Ukraine have become increasingly rare amid sweeping laws that effectively ban criticism of the military. Scores of people have been fined, imprisoned or forced into exile for their anti-war views since the start of the full-scale invasion.
In November, police arrested a masked man who staged a similar anti-Putin protest from atop a billboard in central Moscow.
