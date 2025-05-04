Support The Moscow Times!
Chinese President to Visit Russia on May 7-10: Kremlin

By AFP
President Vladimir Putin holds a videocall with Chinese President Xi Jinping January 21, 2025. Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / AFP

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia on May 7-10 and join Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 80th commemoration of the Allied victory against Nazi Germany, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

The Kremlin said that the two presidents would hold bilateral talks on "developing partnerships and strategic ties" and "issues on the international and regional agenda".

"The governments and ministers... are expected to sign a series of bilateral documents," it added.

Putin has ordered a three-day truce in the war in Ukraine to coincide with Russia's World War II commemorations on May 9, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed as theatrics.

China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the three-year war, although Western governments say its close ties to Russia have given Moscow crucial economic and diplomatic support.

