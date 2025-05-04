Chinese President to Visit Russia on May 7-10: Kremlin

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia on May 7-10 and join Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 80th commemoration of the Allied victory against Nazi Germany, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
The Kremlin said that the two presidents would hold bilateral talks on "developing partnerships and strategic ties" and "issues on the international and regional agenda".
"The governments and ministers... are expected to sign a series of bilateral documents," it added.
Putin has ordered a three-day truce in the war in Ukraine to coincide with Russia's World War II commemorations on May 9, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed as theatrics.
China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the three-year war, although Western governments say its close ties to Russia have given Moscow crucial economic and diplomatic support.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.