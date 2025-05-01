Russian Police Raid Gyms and Martial Arts Clubs Amid Spring Conscription Drive

Russian police are targeting migrants and draft-age men in a wave of raids on gyms and martial arts clubs across major cities, with activists describing them as part of a broader crackdown that intensified ahead of the country’s spring military draft.

In late March, officers stormed a Spirit Fitness gym in southwest Moscow, forcing club-goers to lie face down on the floor while separating “Russian-looking” and “non-Russian-looking” individuals, according to eyewitness accounts.

“So there I am, running on the treadmill, minding my own business, watching Dota, chasing my best shape, when someone suddenly taps me on the shoulder,” one witness told local media. “I get off the treadmill and see that everyone else is already lying face down on the floor.”

The man, who had his passport and military paperwork “in full order,” was released. “But the guys who had been dodging the enlistment office and didn’t have their passports — they ran into trouble,” he said.

Similar raids have since been reported at other Spirit Fitness locations, as well as gyms in the cities of St. Petersburg, Irkutsk, Yekaterinburg and Krasnodar, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s regional desk Sever Realii. In one case, officers interrupted a children’s martial arts class in Krasnodar and forced both the children and their parents to lie on the floor.