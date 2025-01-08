Russia Doubles Migrant Expulsions in 2024

Russia said Wednesday it expelled more than 80,000 migrants in 2024, nearly twice as many as in 2023, as the country toughens its stance on migration after last year's Crocus City Hall terror attack.

More than 140 people were killed in the attack on the conference center in March, which was allegedly carried out by Tajik nationals and claimed by the Islamic State group.

“More than 80,000 migrants and stateless persons were expelled from Russia by court order,” the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing bailiff services.

The number of expulsions in 2023 was 44,200, TASS said.

The report did not specify the nationalities of those expelled but most migrants in Russia are laborers from the former Soviet republics in Central Asia.

An expulsion order usually means that the person is banned from entering Russia for a period of five years.