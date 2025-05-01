Belarus Releases U.S. National Jailed Amid Opposition Crackdown

Belarusian authorities said Thursday that they freed an opposition figure and naturalized U.S. citizen jailed for allegedly trying to "seize power" from President Alexander Lukashenko.

Yuras Zyankovich, 47, was arrested in April 2021 during a crackdown on opposition activists protesting against Lukashenko's rule.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison for "organizing a conspiracy to seize power by unconstitutional means," a charge rights groups said was linked to his opposition work.

Belarusian law enforcement authorities arrested tens of thousands of people in the wake of the 2020 elections that saw Lukashenko return to power. Hundreds of them were subjected to physical abuse while in police custody.