Russia Doubles Budget for State-Sponsored ‘Youth Army’

The Kremlin has doubled its funding in 2025 for Yunarmiya ("Youth Army"), the state-sponsored youth organization that combines ideological indoctrination with military training for children and teenagers.

According to documents reviewed by the independent Mozhem Obyasnit news outlet, Yunarmia is receiving 1 billion rubles (approximately $11 million) in funding this year, the largest amount since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This year, Yunarmiya is set to receive 800 million rubles ($9.7 million) in state subsidies through the Youth and Children national project, which was launched in 2024 by presidential decree to create “advanced schools” across Russia’s regions. The funds will be distributed by the Movement of the First, a government-backed organization based on the Soviet Young Pioneers movement.

The Defense Ministry will provide an additional 200 million rubles ($2.4 million) to support programs that prepare young people for military service, Mozhem Obyasnit reported.