Russian troops regained control of a monastery in the last village of the southwestern Kursk region still held by Ukrainian forces, state media reported Tuesday, citing anonymous security sources.

“Our soldiers liberated the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in Gornal during fighting,” one of the sources was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

The 17th-century monastery is located on the northeastern edge of Gornal and less than 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian city of Sumy. According to the security source, the operation to liberate the monastery took “more than a week.”

“The resistance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been broken,” the source was quoted as saying, claiming that Ukrainian troops had treated the monastery as a “military facility.”

The Moscow Times could not independently verify the report. Russia’s Defense Ministry has not commented on the monastery’s liberation as of Tuesday morning.