Putin Hosts Sultan of Oman to Discuss Trade, Arab Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss expanding trade ties and a potential Arab League summit in Russia.

“There’s still much to be done in trade and economic relations, but we already have an opportunity to develop our relations in the fields of logistics, transportation, mutual investments and agriculture,” Putin said during the meeting.

Both leaders emphasized the potential for deeper Russian-Omani collaboration in energy, agriculture and commerce. The sultan, accompanied by nine senior officials, said the visit aimed to forge “privileged and beneficial” relations between the two countries.

“We’ve prepared a solid package of documents for your visit to create additional conditions and a good regulatory framework to develop our relations in all areas,” the Russian leader said.

Putin invited the sultan to a future Russian-Arab League summit, though he did not specify a date or location.

The visit marked the second trip to Moscow by an Arab leader in less than a week, following last Thursday’s visit by the emir of Qatar, who discussed the war in Gaza and Syria’s ties with Russia.

This time, the Kremlin’s readout of the meeting made no mention of regional conflicts.