Russia and Ukraine Exchange Nearly 1K Bodies of Killed Soldiers

Russia and Ukraine exchanged the bodies of 950 fallen soldiers, officials from both countries announced Friday, marking the second such swap in less than a month.

Russia received the remains of 41 soldiers, State Duma lawmaker Shamsail Saraliyev told the RBC news website. Ukraine, meanwhile, repatriated the bodies of 909 servicemen, according to the government’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly killed on the front lines in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, as well as in the northeastern Sumy region, where Ukraine claims Russian forces are preparing a new offensive.

Exchanges of war prisoners and fallen servicemen remain among the few ongoing areas of cooperation between the two warring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago.

Friday’s swap follows a March 28 exchange of 909 Ukrainian soldiers’ bodies for 43 Russian soldiers’ bodies. It is the eighth exchange involving the remains of 500 or more Ukrainian soldiers since October.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CBS News on Sunday that up to 100,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed since February 2022. Russia has not updated its official casualty count since the fall of 2022, when it acknowledged fewer than 6,000 combat deaths.

An independent count by Mediazona and BBC News Russia has identified the names of around 100,000 dead Russian soldiers based on publicly available information.

