The deputy speaker of Russia’s lower-house of parliament has accused pro-Kremlin censorship advocate Yekaterina Mizulina of mismanaging public funds and harassing musicians.

The dispute erupted after State Demua Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov, who leads the liberal New People party, asked police to investigate extortion claims against Mizulina made by the ex-wife of underground rapper Pasha Technique, who died earlier this month.

According to a letter Davankov sent to Russia’s interior minister, and later shared by journalist Ksenia Sobchak, Mizulina initially urged police to investigate Pasha Technique for alleged “drug propaganda.” However, no charges were filed, and the matter was reportedly “settled” informally.

Mizulina responded by asking police to investigate Davankov for slander and requested that State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin reprimand him for allegedly violating parliamentary ethics. She denounced his actions as a “smear campaign.”