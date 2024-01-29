EU Sanctions Russia’s Chief Denunciator Mizulina Over Free Speech Abuses

The European Union on Monday announced sanctions against the Kremlin-aligned Safe Internet League and its head Yekaterina Mizulina for silencing Russian anti-war content creators and reinforcing government censorship.

“The [European] Council today approved additional restrictive measures… in view of the continuing deterioration of the human rights situation in Russia,” the Council of the EU said in a statement.

Mizulina is in charge of “initiating official complaints to the Russian law enforcement agencies against internet content creators, i.e. bloggers, as well as musicians, celebrities and influencers,” the EU decision reads.

“As a result, Yekaterina Mizulina is forcing Russian internet content creators and artists either to delete anti-government content or to create content in favor of the Russian government and its policies.”