Between Trump's Tariffs and an Oil Price Slump, How Bad Do Things Look for Russia’s Economy?

A wave of global tariff hikes set in motion by the Trump administration has fueled fears of a worldwide recession and sent energy markets tumbling. How bad do things look for Russia? When tariffs are high and widespread — like the latest ones between the U.S. and its trading partners — they can force companies to make products in just one country. This raises production costs and hurts factories, like those in Asia, and shipping companies. If the trade war escalates further, fewer goods will be produced and at higher costs, leading to a global economic slowdown and a glut in energy consumption. Because Moscow hardly ships any goods to the U.S. — and is not one of the countries Trump hit with tariffs — it is not directly in the crossfire of the trade wars. But it could suffer from the collapse of oil prices and rising costs of imports. Goldman Sachs forecasts that the price of Brent crude will stand at $62 by December 2025 if the U.S. avoids a recession and its tariffs are reduced — and could plunge to $58 if the U.S. economy contracts, Reuters reported. For budget planning purposes, the Russian government expected the Urals price, a Russian blend of oil traded at a discount to Brent, to average $69.70 per barrel in 2025. Against the backdrop of trade war fears, the price of Russia's benchmark Urals brand has fallen below $50 per barrel for the first time since June 2023, the RBC news website reported last week, citing Argus Media estimates.

Evgeny Razumny / Vedomosti / TASS

While the oil prices rebounded as Trump paused some of his tariffs, the situation is not out of the woods yet as trade negotiations between the U.S. and its trading partners, particularly China and the EU, remain fraught with uncertainty. With energy markets oversupplied and global demand waning, Russia risks losing its clout as an exporter, as consumers — particularly in Asia — may start pressing Moscow for deeper discounts compared to oil and LNG offered by suppliers from the Middle East and elsewhere. Meanwhile, every $10-a-barrel decrease in the export price of Russian oil translates to about $17 billion a year in lost revenues. This is not good news, but it is also not the end of the world: $17 billion is about 4% of Russia's total exports in 2023, which amounted to $425.1 billion. Nor will Russia’s oil drilling grind to a halt. According to estimates cited by analyst Sergei Vakulenko, the average cost of producing, processing and transporting Russian oil to export terminals, including drilling and other costs, is just $17 per barrel. However, if energy prices continue to fall, this will mean that Russian companies will bring home less foreign currency and pay less tax to the state. Weaker ruble, higher inflation The shortage of foreign currency in Russia can weaken the value of the ruble and, as a result, increase the price of imported goods within the country — all at a time when inflation is already pushing 10%. This will come on top of the likely general increase in the price of consumer goods such as cars, clothing or technology.

A Rosneft oil tanker. Yuri Smityuk / TASS