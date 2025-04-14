Yekaterinburg Court Shutters Charity of Ex-Mayor Roizman

A court in the city of Yekaterinburg ordered the closure of a charity foundation created by prominent Kremlin critic and former mayor Yevgeny Roizman over alleged misuse of funds, the exiled news outlet Mediazona reported Monday.

The Oktyabrsky District Court sided with the Justice Ministry’s Sverdlovsk region branch in ruling the Roizman Foundation guilty of mismanaging funds.

Established in 2015, the Roizman Foundation supports nonprofit initiatives and helps people in difficult life situations in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region.

The organization launched a crowdfunding campaign in 2021 to help cover the costs of expensive gene therapy for two local boys with spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic condition that causes worsening muscle weakness.

During that campaign, the Russian government authorized a state-run charity founded by President Vladimir Putin to pay for the boys’ gene therapy, rendering the Roizman Foundation’s campaign “obsolete.”