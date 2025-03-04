Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Justice Ministry Moves to Shut Down Charity of Yekaterinburg Ex-Mayor Roizman

Yevgeny Roizman. Donat Sorokin / TASS

Russian authorities are seeking to dissolve a charity foundation linked to prominent Kremlin critic and former Yekaterinburg mayor Yevgeny Roizman, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Tuesday.

The Justice Ministry’s Sverdlovsk region branch accuses the Roizman Foundation of financial mismanagement, failing to fully comply with its charter and operating from an office that does not match its registered legal address, according to RIA Novosti.

Founded in 2015, the Roizman Foundation supports nonprofit initiatives and assists people in difficult situations in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region.

The organization’s director, Svetlana Kosolapova, linked the liquidation lawsuit to the charity’s ongoing legal battle with the Justice Ministry over previous inspections, according to the Yekaterinburg-based news website It’s My City.

“We’ve been inspected dozens of times at every level, and they found nothing to cling to,” Roizman told journalist Alexei Venediktov.

The Oktyabrsky District Court in Yekaterinburg scheduled the first hearing in the liquidation case for April 2. Roizman vowed that his charity would continue its work despite the legal proceedings.

One of the few remaining high-profile opposition figures still in Russia, Roizman, 62, has faced increasing pressure since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In May 2023, he was fined for “discrediting” the Russian military after posting a YouTube video in July 2022 criticizing the war.

Russia’s Justice Ministry labeled Roizman a “foreign agent” in November 2022.

Read more about: Roizman , Yekaterinburg

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Library Book Returned 106 Years Late

The book was originally borrowed in July 1919 and was due back the following month. However, the Russian Civil War likely prevented its return.
1 Min read
opinion James Pearce

Even Liberal Bastion Yekaterinburg Has Succumbed to Russia's Stagnation

It’s often said that one cannot fully understand Russia without spending a considerable amount of time beyond the confines of Moscow and St. Petersburg...

Yekaterinburg Mayor Yevgeny Roizman on Why Russians Should Boycott the Elections

The Moscow Times spoke with the maverick opposition mayor of Yekaterinburg on the upcoming vote and his vision of the future

France Opposes Seizing Frozen Russian Assets to Boost Ukraine Military Aid

French officials argue that using the frozen assets to help arm Ukraine would violate international agreements that France and Europe have signed.
2 Min read