Trump Envoy to Visit Putin in Russia for Third Time – Axios

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to Russia for his third meeting with President Vladimir Putin in as many months, Axios reported Friday, citing an anonymous source familiar with the trip.

Witkoff’s plane flew directly from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and landed early Friday at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia’s state-run news agency TASS said, citing FlightRadar tracking data and an anonymous airport security service member.

The Kremlin later confirmed the Trump envoy arrived in Russia but did not comment on whether he would be meeting with Putin.

Wtikoff hosted Putin’s envoy on economic and investment cooperation Kirill Dmitriev in Washington last week, during which Dmitriev expressed “cautious optimism” about renewed U.S.-Russian diplomatic engagement.