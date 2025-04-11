Russian Spy Chief Signals More Prisoner Swap Talks With U.S. After Latest Exchange

Officials in Moscow will pursue further prisoner swap talks with the United States following an exchange earlier this week, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) told state media Friday.
“Dialogue with the new U.S. administration will certainly continue in various areas, including the issue you mentioned,” SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin told reporters when asked about the possibility of future exchanges.
On Thursday, Russia released U.S.-Russian dual national Ksenia Karelina in exchange for Arthur Petrov, a German-Russian dual national arrested in Cyprus in 2023 at the request of U.S. authorities for allegedly exporting sensitive U.S.-made microelectronics to Russia.
The CIA played a central role in brokering Thursday’s exchange, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first broke the story. CIA Director John Ratcliffe was said to have conducted negotiations with FSB head Alexander Bortnikov and was present at the Abu Dhabi airport for the handover.
Ratcliffe had reportedly spoken multiple times with Naryshkin since becoming CIA director under the Trump administration, WSJ reported.
Naryshkin’s comments on Friday came as U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Russia for reported talks with President Vladimir Putin.
In February, Witkoff was involved in negotiations to release Marc Fogel, an American teacher jailed in Russia on drug charges, in return for Russian cryptocurrency figure Alexander Vinnik. The Trump administration hailed the release of Fogel as a positive step for diplomacy.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.