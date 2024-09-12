Russian Spy Agency Accuses U.S. of Plotting Election Unrest in Georgia

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused the United States of weaponizing European election observers to discredit next month’s elections in Georgia and spark pro-Western street demonstrations.

“The U.S. State Department intends to use a new tool to interfere in Georgia’s parliamentary elections on Oct. 26 in order to prevent the victory of Georgian Dream,” the SVR said in a statement published Wednesday, referring to the South Caucasus nation’s ruling party, which has been accused of cozying up to Moscow in recent years.

The Russian spy agency claimed that U.S. authorities were conspiring with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) democratic institutions division ODIHR to declare Georgia’s upcoming elections unfree and unfair.

“Washington’s intention is obvious and no longer surprising: give an excuse to Georgia’s pro-Western opposition to launch mass protests with the aim of seizing power in the country by force,” the SVR’s statement said. “This demonstrates the final transformation of the ODIHR into a mouthpiece for the U.S. authorities’ dishonest games.”