Russia’s Kemerovo Region to Pay Pregnant Schoolgirls

Authorities in Siberia’s Kemerovo region will pay schoolgirls who give birth, Russian state media reported Tuesday, marking at least the third such regional initiative amid the Kremlin’s push to reverse the country’s demographic decline.
Under a regional government decree, legal guardians of eligible schoolgirls will receive a one-time payment of 100,000 rubles ($1,200) if the girl was at least 22 weeks pregnant as of Jan. 1, RIA Novosti reported.
The payments apply to full-time students enrolled in “general, professional or higher education institutions” who are registered at a maternity hospital, according to the decree.
At least eight other Russian regions have introduced similar incentives, though it is unclear whether they apply to school-age girls or university students, RIA Novosti said.
The Kemerovo region joins the Oryol and Bryansk regions in explicitly including schoolgirls in pregnancy incentives. Last week, Oryol region Governor Andrei Klychkov defended the program, citing a Russian Labor Ministry recommendation from February 2025.
At least 40 Russian regions have pledged to pay female university students at least 100,000 rubles for having children starting this year, according to the exiled news outlet 7x7.
The school pregnancy payments come amid Russia’s broader efforts to address its demographic crisis, which has worsened in the three years since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin has prioritized boosting birth rates, which have fallen to a 25-year low while mortality rates rise.
The Kemerovo region, home to more than 2.5 million people, has faced population decline for at least 25 years.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.