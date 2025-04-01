Russia ‘Cannot’ Accept U.S. Ceasefire Proposal in Ukraine, Deputy FM Says

Moscow cannot accept U.S. proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine without addressing what it considers the “root causes” of the war, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Tuesday.

“We take the Americans’ proposed models and solutions very seriously, but we also cannot accept them as is,” Ryabkov said in an interview excerpt published by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s journal International Affairs.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for a swift end to the more than three-year war since taking office in January, but his team’s negotiations with Russia and Ukraine have yet to produce any breakthroughs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected a joint U.S.-Ukrainian plan for a broad 30-day ceasefire and last month suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be removed from office as part of the peace process.