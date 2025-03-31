Kremlin Condemns French Court Ruling Barring Le Pen From Office

The Kremlin on Monday criticized a French court’s decision to bar far-right leader Marine Le Pen from running for office for five years, calling it a politically motivated attack on democratic norms.

A French court handed down the five-year ban after convicting Le Pen in a fake jobs scheme, casting doubt on her ability to run for president in 2027.

“More and more European capitals are going down the path of violating democratic norms,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the ruling.

“We do not interfere in France’s internal affairs and never have,” Peskov added. “But our observation of European capitals shows that they do not shy away from stepping outside the bounds of democracy in the political process.”