Kremlin Condemns French Court Ruling Barring Le Pen From Office

The Kremlin on Monday criticized a French court’s decision to bar far-right leader Marine Le Pen from running for office for five years, calling it a politically motivated attack on democratic norms.
A French court handed down the five-year ban after convicting Le Pen in a fake jobs scheme, casting doubt on her ability to run for president in 2027.
“More and more European capitals are going down the path of violating democratic norms,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the ruling.
“We do not interfere in France’s internal affairs and never have,” Peskov added. “But our observation of European capitals shows that they do not shy away from stepping outside the bounds of democracy in the political process.”
A French parliamentary report published in June 2023 described a “long-standing” link between Le Pen’s National Rally party and Russia. It also criticized “frequent contacts” between party figures and Russian officials, calling the party a “communication channel” for Moscow.
Le Pen dismissed the report as “dishonest” and “politicized.”
Much of the scrutiny surrounding her ties to Russia stems from a 6 million euro ($6.5 million) loan her party took from a Russian bank in 2014, which was only repaid in 2023.
In March 2017, weeks before that year’s French presidential election, she met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.
Ahead of their 2022 rematch, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Le Pen was “financially dependent on Mr. Putin and his regime” and had always shown him “complacency.”
Le Pen has since sought to distance herself from Putin and Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.