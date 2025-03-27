6 Russian Tourists Killed in Egyptian Submarine Accident

Six Russian nationals were killed Thursday when a tourist submarine sank off the coast of Hurghada, a resort city on Egypt’s Red Sea, according to Egyptian state media and Russia’s embassy in Cairo.

Akhbar Al-Youm reported that all 45 passengers aboard the Sindbad submarine were Russian citizens. Initially, four deaths were confirmed, with ongoing searches for additional victims.

At least nine injured tourists were taken to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, with the Russian embassy stating that consular staff were dispatched to the pier of the Sindbad Hotel, which owns the submarine.

Hurghada, a popular tourist city located about 460 kilometers (285 miles) southeast of Cairo, is known for its Red Sea coral reefs and islands, which attract international visitors.

While numerous tourist boats offer snorkeling and diving trips in the area, Sindbad Submarines claims to operate the region’s “only real” recreational submarine.

