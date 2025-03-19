Moscow Airport’s Billionaire Co-Owner Sells Lavish NYC Penthouse at Half of Asking Price

However, his apartment in The Plaza Hotel in New York remains unsold; initially priced at $50 million, it is now listed at $23 million. The Plaza residence features gilded wall panels, Venetian plaster, ornate moldings, crystal chandeliers, and even a turret reminiscent of a medieval castle. Kogan’s family has also been offloading real estate in Israel. Last year, he sold his penthouse in Tel Aviv for $33 million, though he had originally hoped to fetch twice that amount. He had purchased the property for $30 million 15 years ago, investing several million more in renovations. The highest-profile listing in his portfolio remains his palatial estate in Caesarea, Israel, once valued at $259 million but now on the market for $149.5 million . The 75,000-square-foot mansion includes four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a spa, a gym, indoor and outdoor pools, a wine cellar, a billiards room and a private cinema. Its baroque interior is replete with gold embellishments, marble columns and chandeliers. Forbes estimates Kogan’s net worth at $2.5 billion. Though he has not been placed under sanctions like many Russian business tycoons, his primary asset — Domodedovo Airport — is at risk of nationalization. Domodedovo is one of the largest airports in eastern Europe.

Valery Kogan, the billionaire co-owner of Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, has sold his lavish Manhattan penthouse next to Central Park for $33.89 million — nearly half its original asking price, The New York Post reported , citing city property records. The extravagant dwelling spans nearly 5,400 square feet on the 40th floor of the elite 15 Central Park West, whose residents include celebrities and business magnates including English musician Sting. The New York Post described the four-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment’s decor as “extreme Versailles,” with a malachite fireplace, large onyx tables, custom floors and a stained-glass door, along with carved wood and 24-karat gold leaf accents. The apartment’s office doubles as a home cinema. It was purchased by an anonymous buyer via a shell company, The New York Post reported. Originally listed for $65 million, the property was put on the market as part of Kogan’s wider effort to sell off his real estate that started after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Kogan also sold his seven-acre estate in Greenwich, Conn., for $10.4 million last year.

