Lithuania Blames Russian Military Intelligence for IKEA Arson Attack

Lithuanian prosecutors on Monday accused Russia of orchestrating an arson attack on an IKEA store in Vilnius last year, calling it “an act of terrorism.”

Authorities said they had “reasonable grounds” to believe that unspecified Russian “military structures and security services” organized and financed the May 9, 2024, attack on the Swedish retailer in the Lithuanian capital.

“We regard this act as an act of terrorism with serious consequences,” prosecutor Arturas Urbelis told reporters.

Prosecutors said two Ukrainian citizens were suspected in the case, with one arrested in Lithuania and the other in Poland.

“It has been established that through a series of intermediaries... the organizers of these crimes are in Russia and this is connected to military intelligence and security forces,” Urbelis said.