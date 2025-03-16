Trump and Putin to Speak Tuesday About Ukraine War

U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday about ending the war in Ukraine, adding that discussions are already underway on "dividing up certain assets" between the warring sides.

"I think we'll be talking about land... we'll be talking about power plants," Trump said aboard Air Force One. "I think we have a lot of it already discussed very much by both sides, Ukraine and Russia. We're already talking about that — dividing up certain assets."

The U.S. and Ukraine are pressing Moscow to agree to a ceasefire, but Putin has not given a clear response, instead listing conditions and raising "serious questions" about the proposal.

Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who met with Putin for several hours last week, told CNN he expects "the two presidents are going to have a really good and positive discussion this week."

Trump, he added, "really expects there to be some sort of deal in the coming weeks, maybe, and I believe that's the case."