4 Workers Killed in Ukrainian Attack on Russia’s Kursk Region, Governor Says

Four workers were killed and at least two others wounded in a Ukrainian attack on a feed mill in the southwestern Kursk region, Russian authorities said Wednesday.

Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein did not indicate which weapons were used to carry out the morning attack in the village of Kozyrevka, around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region.

He added that one of the feed mill’s buildings was destroyed, and other property was damaged in the attack.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, which reported downing two Ukrainian drones over the region overnight, did not comment on any attacks in the Kursk region in the morning.