4 Workers Killed in Ukrainian Attack on Russia’s Kursk Region, Governor Says

Video grab

Four workers were killed and at least two others wounded in a Ukrainian attack on a feed mill in the southwestern Kursk region, Russian authorities said Wednesday.

Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein did not indicate which weapons were used to carry out the morning attack in the village of Kozyrevka, around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region. 

He added that one of the feed mill’s buildings was destroyed, and other property was damaged in the attack.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, which reported downing two Ukrainian drones over the region overnight, did not comment on any attacks in the Kursk region in the morning.

The deadly attack came as Russian forces reported rapid advances in the region, retaking villages and territory captured by Ukrainian forces after their surprise offensive in August.

Independent military analysts said Russian forces regained control of the town of Sudzha on Wednesday. According to them, Ukrainian forces seem to have withdrawn from the town without a fight, an apparent attempt to preserve their personnel and equipment.

Ukrainian forces initially seized 1,376 square kilometers (531 square miles) of land in the Kursk region after their August offensive, aiming to use the occupied territory as leverage in future peace negotiations with Russia.

As of Wednesday, the area under Ukrainian control had shrunk to less than 200 square kilometers (77 square miles), according to DeepState, a battlefield tracker with ties to the Ukrainian military.

