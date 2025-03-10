United States to Oppose ‘Antagonistic’ G7 Language on Russia, Rubio Says

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that the United States would oppose “antagonistic” language toward Russia when G7 foreign ministers meet in Canada this week.

“Ultimately, we can’t sign on to any communique that’s not consistent with our position to bring both sides to the table,” Rubio told reporters while en route to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for talks with Ukraine.

Washington’s position is not about “taking anyone’s side, but because we feel like antagonistic language sometimes makes it harder to bring parties to the table,” he added, while acknowledging that other G7 members — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — held different views.

“We’re the only ones right now that seem to be in a position to make talks like that possible,” Rubio said.