Russian Missile Strike on Zelensky’s Hometown Kills 3, Injures 31

A Russian missile strike on a hotel in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown overnight killed three people and injured 31, with nearly half in serious condition, authorities said Thursday.
“Three people died in Kryvyi Rih due to the night missile attack… sincere condolences to the relatives,” said Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Sergiy Lysak. “There are 31 injured… 14 are in serious condition.”
The strike damaged a hotel, 14 apartment buildings, a post office, nearly two dozen cars, a cultural institution and 12 shops, authorities said.
Officials later reported that a security guard was killed when a warehouse was struck in Sumy, further north.
Kryvyi Rih, located about 70 kilometers (43 miles) northwest of the front line, had a pre-war population of more than 600,000.
