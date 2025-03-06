Russia to Build Drone Factory in Belarus

Russia will build a drone production facility in neighboring Belarus to “ensure security” for its key ally, Belarusian state media reported Thursday.

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin proposed the project during a visit to Minsk, where Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko welcomed the idea.

“It’s very important that Belarus has its own [drone] production facilities, which would strengthen both its economy and national security,” Oreshkin was quoted as saying by the Belta news agency.

The plant is expected to produce up to 100,000 drones per year once fully operational. Moscow and Minsk will now discuss its location and other details, Oreshkin said, without providing a construction timeline.