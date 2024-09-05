Belarusian Military Says Destroyed Drones After Airspace Violation

Belarus’ Defense Ministry said early Thursday that it destroyed several drones after they violated the country’s airspace overnight.

“Late last night, on September 5, a violation of Belarusian airspace was detected, reportedly involving unmanned aerial vehicles,” the ministry said in a statement posted on Telegram.

“A decision was made to neutralize the threat. Prompt actions by air defense forces resulted in the destruction of all violating targets,” the statement added.

The ministry did not specify how many drones were downed or where they were destroyed, noting only that an investigation was underway.